Seeing Kiara Advani in a goofy role is always a treat but seeing her play the same kind of a character again and again sure gets a little tiring. Indoo Ki Jawani starring Kiara, Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua is an attempt to portray a hilarious love story but we think the makers have failed to impress us with even the trailer. The film revolves around a girl named Indira Gupta (Indoo) and her messed-up love life but what's really messed up here is the storyline of the film. Indoo ki Jawani Promo: Kiara Advani Gets us Excited for September 16.

The trailer begins with the introduction of Kiara Advani's character Indoo. She talks about her single life and how she wants to date someone and fall in love. Her BFF Sonal (Mallika Dua) gives a reality check and asks her to join a dating app where she meets Aditya Seal's character. Thing go upside down when he tells her that he is a Pakistani boy and what follows is surely an 'amusing' turn of events.

The trailer is a perfect insight into what's to come next but we think it has failed to make us excited for the film. We are sure that the audience cannot wait to see Aditya romance Kiara on the big screen but the lack in their acting skills might be an off for everyone. Indoo Ki Jawani Song Hasina Pagal Deewani: Kiara Advani adds a Dose of Glamour to the Remake of this Popular Mika Singh Song.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

Even before the trailer release, the makers released a groovy song in September. The first song from the film titled Hasina Pagal Deewani was well received by the audience. The song is a reboot of Mika Singh's 1998 classic number, Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani, the film is directed by Abir Sengupta. Indoo Ki Jawani will hit the cinemas on December 11 this year.

