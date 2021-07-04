New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput kickstarted their Sunday on a healthy note. The couple took to their social media handles and share their post-workout pictures.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor treated his fans with a shirtless selfie. He wrote 'Good Morning'. However, for us, it was the early morning sunglasses look and messy hair that grabbed everyone's attention.

Even Mira took to her social media to share a cool selfie post her skipping session. She even shared a video of her 'morning grind' as she worked out in stylish workout gear.

Shahid was last seen in 'Kabir Singh' with Kiara Advani. The film was a hit at the box office. Post that, he will star in 'Jersey', which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish. (ANI)

