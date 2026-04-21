Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Dreams do come true, and for Sharvari, that dream has now become reality as she has been signed as a leading lady in veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's film 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'.

Backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the project stars Ayushmann Khurrana opposite Sharvari.

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Expressing her excitement, Sharvari took to Instagram and wrote, "The journey of 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' - a very very special film has been filled with gratitude, blessings, positivity and all things amazing"

She added, "To be directed by Sooraj sir is my biggest dream come true! And sharing this journey alongside Ayushmann makes it even more special. Can't wait for you all to experience this on 27th November 2026, in theatres!"

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The film marks Barjatya's return to direction after his critically acclaimed 'Uunchai,' for which he won the National Award for Best Director.

Known for his signature family-centric storytelling, the director is set to revisit one of his most beloved cinematic elements, the character of Prem.

"With Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Rajshri's beloved character - Prem - makes a return to the big screen after 12 years," the makers noted.

Khurrana will step into the iconic role for the first time, bringing his interpretation to a character long associated with the Rajshri banner.

The film also reunites Barjatya with composer Himesh Reshammiya after their previous collaboration on 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. (ANI)

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