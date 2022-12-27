Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Actor Sharvari is currently holidaying in Turkey with her family and she is having a fun time there.

She celebrated Christmas in Turkey where she ticked off skiing from her bucket list.

"This year for Christmas I finally ticked one thing off my bucket list. I went skiing in Mount Erciyes near Cappadocia in Turkey. I've always wanted to learn skiing but never got the chance to before this Christmas. The best part was to learn it with my family. After falling down multiple times, we finally got the hang of it. My siblings and I just didn't want to get off the slopes. I absolutely loved every minute of the day and I can't wait to go back and learn the next level of skiing soon," Sharvari shared.

She also shared a glimpse of her skiing session on her Instagram account.

"First ever ski day!!My hands are cold but my heart is warm..A Very Merry Christmas everyone," Sharvari captioned the clip.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharvari, who made her Bollywood debut 'Bunty aur Babli 2' in 2021, is all set to announce her new projects very soon. (ANI)

