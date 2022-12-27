The day is here for all Bhai fans to celebrate and regale in the phenomenon called Salman Khan. It has ceased to be his birthday but an iconic day when this man blessed the earth with his presence. 'What do people love about him' is a question many ask, especially those who aren't a fan. Well, it's difficult to describe why Salman Khan works, he just does. Even when he didn't have the Chopras and the Johars lining up for him, he made it work and how! One thing that played a huge role in him being a darling of both genders or rather all genders is his fantastic physique. Every time Bhai drops the shirt, we swoon! Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey To Be Part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, Confirms Cirkus Director on Bigg Boss 16 (Watch Video)

So to celebrate the looker Salman Khan, here are five of our favourite shirtless scenes of the actor.

Oh o jaane jaana - Pyar Kiya to Darna Kiya

Should we even say anything about this song? This defined our childhood love, what we would do if our crush said yes! The perfect 90s song and that extremely hot Salman Khan in nothing but denim and his bracelet. SIGH!!

Title track - Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega

He has many costume changes here but we have never seen anyone rock a dhoti with no shirt on. Salman Khan is just LOVE here!

Oh Mr Raja - Dulhan Hum Le Jayenga

Salman Khan in love is always a beautiful moment to watch on screen. We love this movie and the Salman Khan who saves a brattish Karisma Kapoor shirtless!

Honey Honey - Music video

Kids of this generation aren't aware of the rich, vibrant and extremely popular Indi-pop scene of the 90s. The genre was so famous even Salman Khan appeared in music video. Imagine having a neighbour like him! The shirt drops here are just Ooh..la...la! Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Favourite Salman Khan Film - Guess Which is That!.

Dabangg climax

This is class apart as Salman's shirt gives off on its own as he flexes his muscles. Nobody makes such scenes anymore.

Which one is your favourite shirtless scene of Salman Khan?

