Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill shared a video of herself playing with comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's baby boy, Laksh.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz dropped a video featuring Bharti's son.

In the video, Shehnaaz was seen playing with Laksh.

All smiles as Laksh plays with her fingers.

Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, "mera nona mera golu mera heera @bharti.laughterqueen thank you gole ke saath milane ke liye."

Bharti and Harsh welcomed their first child, a baby boy on April 3, 2022.

The comedian announced her pregnancy in December on her YouTube channel 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa' by uploading a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai'.

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, during Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai, Shehnaaz paid tribute to the late actor Sidharth Shukla while accepting her award.

"Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla," Shehnaaz said, evoked a loud cheer from the audience.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020. Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40.

After the sudden demise of Sidharth, Shehnaaz released a heartfelt music video tribute titled 'Tu Yaheen hai'. She also graced the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' season finale and dedicated a special tribute to the beloved memory of her close friend.

Shehnaaz has come a long way. She began her modeling career with the 2015 music video, 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England' and later starred in 'Kala Shah Kala' and 'Daaka' in 2019. Recently, she came up with her chat show "Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill".

Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Now, she is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which is headlined by Salman Khan. The film will release on Eid 2023. (ANI).

