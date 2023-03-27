Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra never takes her health for granted. From eating healthy to working out regularly, her fitness regime is definitely something one can look forward to.

On Monday, Shilpa once again inspired everyone with her workout video. She chose to burn calories by indulging in aerobic dance.

In the caption, Shilpa talked about the benefits of aerobics dance.

She wrote, "Some good music and lot of dancing - one of the best ways to start my week. Aerobics Dance is a cardiovascular exercise, which is a lot of fun as well. It conditions your heart & lungs, and burns fat when performed for 20 minutes and more. This type of aerobic activity burns fat efficiently as you have to move your arms and legs in coordination, for which the brain has to work too... More muscles involved means more calories burnt. Sharing a snippet, just 2 steps out of the entire routine, with all of you."

Dressed in a printed bralette and black tights, Shilpa looked comfortably stylish during her dance workout routine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will be seen in an action-packed avatar in Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force', which will also star Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

Shilpa will also be seen headlining 'Sukhee', which is being helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like 'Dhoom 3' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' among others. She also has joined the Pan-India film 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati.(ANI)

