On the occasion of her father Surendra Shetty's birth anniversary, actor Shilpa Shetty paid tribute to him with a heartfelt post on social media. "Happy birthday, Daddy! We know that you're right here protecting us like our Guardian Angel... always shielding and bringing us victorious out of tough situations," she wrote on Instagram.

Shilpa added, "Tunki needs you around now, Daddy... and I know you're already there with her. Love you... praying for you always." Alongside the emotional note, she posted a picture of her father standing next to her and her sister Shamita Shetty, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Shilpa Shetty's Birth Anniversary Post For Father Surendra Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa and Shamita's father passed away in October 2016 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

