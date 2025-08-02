Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): The much-awaited romantic drama 'Dhadak 2,' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, finally hit theatres this Friday. While the film had generated curiosity for its fresh pairing, its box office performance on Day 1 fell short of expectations.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the sequel to 'Dhadak' earned Rs 3.65 crore on its first day in India.

Also Read | 'Harry Potter’ Series: You Won't Believe How Many Episodes Are in HBO's Original Season 1; 10-Year Plan and BTS Secrets Revealed! (Read To Know).

https://x.com/taran_adarsh/status/1951526334347252079

The film's release clashed with Ajay Devgn's starer 'Son of Sardaar 2.' With two major films hitting theatres on the same day, movie buffs seem to have divided their attention, which could be one reason why the film fell short of expectations.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan Congratulates Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, GV Prakash and Others for Winning National Film Award 2025.

Adding to the pressure was the continued success of Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara at the box office. The romantic drama, which hit theatres earlier on July 18, is still performing strongly. This seems to have affected the Siddhant and Dimri starrer.

'Dhadak 2' is a follow-up to 2018's 'Dhadak' and a remake of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.

As per Adarsh, the sequel's first-day numbers are below expectations, especially when compared to its first instalment, 'Dhadak,' which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The film had earned Rs 8.71 crore on its opening day back then.

All eyes are now on the weekend collections to see if the film can pick up pace.

Helmed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 explores love while challenging social norms. The film follows Siddhant's character as he navigates a love story that breaks through societal expectations and class barriers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)