Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Wedding rumours of actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been circulating on social media since the couple made a number of public appearances together. However, the rumoured couple has still not officially confirmed their relationship.

If the reports are to be believed, the 'Shershaah' couple is all set to tie the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 6, this year.

However, an official confirmation about their wedding is still awaited.

Reportedly, the marriage will take place at the Suryagarh Hotel on February 6 and the pre-wedding ceremonies will be held on February 4 and 5.

Reports suggest that the wedding will be attended by close friends and family members, along with many celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan.

Speculations around their marriage started surfacing on social media after Kiara arrived at Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' last year where she talked about her relationship with Sidharth and said, "I am not denying or accepting. We are definitely close friends, more than close friends."

After she talked about her relationship, Shahid quickly added, "Be ready for a big announcement sometime at the end of this year and it's not a movie."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be next seen in an upcoming musical 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' opposite Kartik Aaryan, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

Sidharth on the other hand, will be soon making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

