Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Actor Sidharth Malhotra took a stroll down memory lane as his film 'Kapoor & Sons' clocked nine years on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram Story, he shared a video showcasing one of his scenes from the film, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Fawad Khan.

"Filming 'Kapoor & Sons' was something truly special. So much fun and so many unforgettable memories. Thank you for all the love! (Red heart emoji) @9YearsOfKapoorAndSons," he wrote.

'Kapoor & Sons' is a family drama directed by Shakun Batra. Released in 2016, the story revolves around two estranged brothers, Arjun and Rahul, played by Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan, who return to their childhood home following their grandfather's illness.

The film explores themes of sibling rivalry, family secrets, and reconciliation, also starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor in key roles.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming months, Sidharth will be seen in 'Param Sundari' with Janhvi Kapoor.

Param Sundari revolves around a love story where two very different worlds collide--"North ka munda" meets "South ki Sundari."Directed by Tushar Jalota, the rom-com is set to release in theaters on July 25, 2025. (ANI)

