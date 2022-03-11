Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Actor Sohum Shah will be seen reprising the role of Bheema Bharti in 'Maharani 2'.

Talking about his experience shooting for the second season, Sohum said, "It feels amazing to be back with the entire cast and crew, especially post-pandemic. Working on the second season has relived memories of working with such a fantastic team of talented artists."

Also Read | Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar Posts an Emotional Note Thanking All Her Well-Wishers for Standing by Her, Says 'It's Literally an Epic Moment of My Life'.

"Shooting for 'Maharani 2' almost feels like a picnic where we all are having fun together, hanging out together, making reels for social media, capturing moments and reminiscing about season 1. It's too much fun," he added.

Apart from 'Maharani 2', Sohum also has Reema Kagti's 'Fallen' in his kitty. (ANI)

Also Read | An Action Hero: Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up About His Exhilarating Experience of Shooting in London.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)