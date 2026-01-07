Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], January 7 (ANI): At least two workers were killed and six others sustained serious burn injuries following a boiler explosion at the Inamdar Sugar Factory in Marakumbi village of Bailhongal taluk in Belagavi district on Wednesday, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened around 2 pm when hot molten material from the boiler spilt onto workers, causing severe burns. As per officials, four of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

Also Read | Kabindra Purkayastha Dies: All About Veteran BJP Leader and Former Union Minister As PM Narendra Modi and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Condole His Death.

One injured worker was admitted to the Bailhongal government hospital, while the remaining injured were shifted to a private hospital in Belagavi under zero-traffic arrangements to ensure immediate medical attention.

Belagavi Superintendent of Police K. Ramrajan said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Also Read | NCP Manifesto for Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Party Promises Waiver of Property Tax for Houses Up to 700 Sq Ft, Health Cards for Municipal School Students.

The sugar factory is under the jurisdiction of the Muragod police station.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)