Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma starrer web series 'Dahaad' is all set to hit the OTT platform. On Thursday, makers dropped the announcement poster. Taking to Instagram, Prime Video treated fans with a first-look poster of Sonakshi. Sharing the poster, "Only a powerful roar can uncover the truth. #DahaadOnPrime, New Series, May 12." Eid 2023 Outfit Inspiration: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Other B-town Hunks in Traditional Wear.

In the poster, Sonakshi is seen in her police uniform and keeping an intense look while looking at the camera. As soon as the poster was dropped, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "lady dabang." "Can't wait, another commented. Another commented, "Wow Lady Dabangg Super Cop. Ting Tong." Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in the lead roles. Dahaad: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah’s Crime-Thriller Series To Stream on Amazon Prime Video From May 12!

The series marks the digital debut of Sonakshi Sinha in which she plays a fierce lady cop, who strives to solve a gruesome murder case, with an unsuspecting criminal on the loose. The series is an 8-part crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose.

Dahaad Poster Out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life. After Gully Boy in 2019, Dahaad was the Entertainment & Tiger Baby's second showcase at the Berlinale. The crime drama competed against seven shows from across the globe and opened to a thunderous response from the attendees who witnessed the global premiere. Dahaad is created under the banners Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The series produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar, Dahaad is slated to release on May 12.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)