Earlier we discussed how girls and ladies can seek inspiration from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari to amp up their wardrobe for the Eid celebration in 2023. And now we are back with a piece on how boys can follow our Bollywood hunks like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others to get ready for this special occasion. From traditional pathanis to ethnic sherwanis, the list has all the best options that one would want to wear on this big day. Eid al-Fitr 2023 Fashion Ideas: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's Palak Tiwari Has the Perfect Wardrobe for the Occasion!

Ramadan Id or Eid-al-Fitr is a month-long holy festival observed by Muslims all over the world. They follow a day-long fast and break it in the evening after sunset. The end of the holy month marks the Eid celebration where families come together to celebrate this occasion. While ladies deck up in ethnic shararas or pretty Anarkali outfits, men prefer classic pathanis to mingle with their near and dear ones. We have personally curated a list of seven traditional looks by our Bollywood actors that you can imitate. They are extremely easy to carry and they surely won't disappoint you. So go ahead and get ready for your Ramadan celebration. Eid Moon Sighting 2023, Chand Raat: Muslims in India, Bangladesh and Other Countries To Look for Shawwal Crescent Tomorrow, Announcement on Eid Ul Fitr Date Expected.

Varun Dhawan's Traditional Outfit

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor's Simple Kurta With Chudidaar

Arjun Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salman Khan's Printed Pathani

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan's Sherwani

Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor's Yellow Pathani

Shahid Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan in His Signature Pathani

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor's Indo-western Look

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ramadan Mubarak!

