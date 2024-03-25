Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor arranged a special birthday lunch to celebrate her mother, Sunita Kapoor, surrounded by close family and friends.

Sonam took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos capturing precious moments with her mother, Sunita Kapoor, alongside her father Anil Kapoor, their children, and even Sonam's son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Also Read | Holi 2024: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Celebrate the Festival of Colours With Daughter Raha (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C47aXX9KkUI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Captioning the post, Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my Mama... love you so so much... you're the best in the world... and I'm not just saying it as your daughter... but everyone I know and who knows you says you're the best best best. Love you most..."

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Opens Up on the Reason Behind Joining Politics, Says, 'It Is Not To Gain Publicity or Make Money'.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor also shared heartfelt throwback moments with wife Sunita Kapoor on social media.

The actor penned a touching note crediting his current look and fitness to his beloved wife. "If you ever needed proof that Sunita runs my life, this is it. From the day I met her till this moment, she has always had complete control over me (and what I put in my mouth!). So for all those who've ever wondered how I look the way I do even after all these years, you've got your answer now."

"@kapoor.sunita is my (not so) secret reason for pretty much everything! Sunita you're my best friend, my soulmate, my partner... I look around my world and I only see you. Since the day I met you, I've known that you're the only one for me. There's no one like you and there never will be... you're simply the best at everything that you do... as a mother, daughter, sister, wife, friend...," he added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C47bfonyOM5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Filmmaker Farah Khan also shared a video on her Instagram capturing the birthday celebration at Sonam Kapoor's house. The heartwarming video showed Sunita cutting two birthday cakes surrounded by loved ones who joyfully sang Happy Birthday.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C47v1KAMNK4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The clip featured Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Karuna Dhawan, Padmini Kolhapure, and others. The festive atmosphere was complemented by a delicious spread of Indian desserts like halwa and gulab jamun.

Captioning the video, Farah wrote, "Birthday lunch 4 @kapoor.sunita at @sonamkapoor's beautiful home... with the Kapoors!! Happy birthday Sunita!! Everyone who loves you is here." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)