Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Actor Sonu Sood who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Fateh' on Friday dropped pictures with cricketers Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Sonu treated fans to a picture of himself with Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami.

Not only the group picture but the actor also shared solo pictures with the cricketers.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "FATEH"

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Rashid Khan wrote, "Nice to see bhai jan."

One of the users wrote, "Legends in one frame."

On Wednesday, he welcomed award-winning director Lee Whittaker to the team.

Sonu shared pictures with Lee Whittaker while holding guns in their hands and struck an intense pose.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Welcome on board my brother @lee_whittaker. Thank you for making the action in FATEH look A W E S O M E. The man behind the Action of "Jurassic Park 3", "Fast and Furious 5" ," X-men" & now "FATEH"."

Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, 'Fateh' is a cybercrime. Sonu and Jacqueline have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming as well.

The film also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year. (ANI)

