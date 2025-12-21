Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): Mumbai witnessed an evening of elegance, celebration and heartfelt moments as Dr Gautam Bhansali celebrated his milestone 50th birthday with a spectacular, star-studded bash on Saturday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the birthday celebration of Dr Gautam Bhansali.

The birthday celebration featured distinguished guests from business, entertainment, politics, and medicine.

Critically acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai also attended Bhansali's birthday. He donned a blue shirt and black pants for the event.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood arrived in casual attire, including a hoodie and blue jeans. The actor posed with Dr Gautam Bhansali.

Chunky Panday, Udit Narayan, Anu Malik, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mukesh Rishi and others also arrived at the event, adding a glam to the 50th birthday bash of Dr Gautam Bhansali.

As per the press note, the other guests include Maniesh Paul, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debinna Bonnerjee, Ravie Dubey, Kurush Deboo, Toshi Sabri, Shaarib Sabri, Jagdish Chandra, Anil Sharma, Yash Birla, Krithi Shetty, Deepak Parashar, Mikhill Chandiramani, Shera, Aneel Murarka, Karanvir Sharma, Ashutosh Tripathi, Alankriitaa Sahai, Madhushree Bhattacharya, Komal Nahta, Vipul Shah, Avinash Mukherjee, Bhushan Gagrani, Sanjay Mukherjee, Mahendra Kalyankar, Ashwini Bhide, Vaibhav Somani, Amit Sahni, Arpita Chakvarty, Manu Kumar Srivastava, Dr. RV Patil, Sharada Raut, Bharat Gade, Parag Jain, Vijay Dedha, Krishna Prakash & many more.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gautam Bhansali said, "Turning 50 is not about counting years, but celebrating life, relationships and gratitude. I feel truly blessed to be surrounded by love, well-wishers and friends who have been an integral part of my journey," as quoted in a press note.

The grand celebration concluded on a heartfelt note, with blessings and good wishes pouring in for Bhansali as he steps into a new chapter of his life.

Dr Gautam Bhansali is the Senior Consultant Physician at the Bombay Hospital, Mumbai. He was recently spotted at the screening of Kapil Sharma's movie 'Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu 2' in Mumbai.

Bhansali is quite active in raising awareness of the importance of learning Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Earlier this year, the song 'CPR - Do This", produced by Dr Bhansali, was launched by CM Devendra Fadnavis.

It caught the attention of Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Shaan, and others, who shared it on their social media handles.

Dr. Bhansali says timely CPR can save 50-70% of lives, and through the Golden Hour Foundation, he has conducted over 1,000 awareness camps in 11 years. (ANI)

