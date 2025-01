New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Action thriller "Fateh", fronted and directed by Sonu Sood, has collected Rs 10.71 crore at the domestic box office in its opening weekend.

Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, the film released in theatres on January 10 alongside Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's "Game Changer".

Sood shared the three-day collection of the film on his X handle.

According to the post, "Fateh" opened at Rs 2.61 crore and went on to earn Rs 3.97 crore at the box office on day two. The film earned Rs 4.13 crore on the third day, taking the total collection to Rs 10.71 crore.

"Fateh", which marks the directorial debut of Sood, follows the story of "an ex-special ops operative who investigates a cybercrime syndicate after a young woman falls victim to a scam".

Also starring Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah, the film is backed by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios.

