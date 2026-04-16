Washington [US], April 16 (ANI): Amazon MGM Studios has officially unveiled the title of its long-awaited 'Spaceballs' sequel, confirming at CinemaCon in Las Vegas that the film will be called 'Spaceballs: The New One' and will release theatrically on April 23, 2027.

The announcement came via a pre-taped video featuring franchise creator Mel Brooks, who returns as both producer and star, as per Deadline.

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Injecting his signature humour, Brooks joked he could not attend the event in person because he was "seeing Phish at the Sphere," before revealing the cheeky title.

The presentation leaned heavily into comedy, with actor Rick Moranis, reprising his iconic role as Dark Helmet, making a notable appearance.

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Moranis, who has been largely absent from the screen for years, was repeatedly interrupted during his segment by co-stars Josh Gad and Keke Palmer in a series of pre-taped gags.

Director Josh Greenbaum, present on stage alongside cast members Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, Josh Gad and Lewis Pullman, described the project as the "honor of a lifetime" to follow up what he called a "comedic masterpiece," as quoted by Deadline.

The cast continued the playful tone throughout the event. Bill Pullman quipped about working with a familiar co-star, saying he was thrilled to collaborate with "someone I've seen blossom into a very special young man ... Of course, I'm talking about Josh Gad."

Meanwhile, Lewis Pullman joked about his casting journey, and said, "It was a pretty rigorous process, took years. First, I was born."

Zuniga added she would happily return provided Amazon offers perks such as a "giant trailer, massive per diem, personal driver, Michelin-star chef, walk-in closet for [her] luggage," as quoted by Deadline.

In a separate pre-taped segment, Moranis' Dark Helmet character declared he had always dreamed of two things: "to steal the air from Druidia and to open wide domestically on 4800 screens."

While plot details remain under wraps, the sequel has previously been described in tongue-in-cheek fashion as "A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film."

As per Deadline, preview footage shown at CinemaCon included Brooks in Yoda makeup and a parody crossover moment featuring a Na'vi figure.

Josh Gad co-wrote the script with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez, and stars alongside Palmer, Lewis Pullman and Anthony Carrigan. Returning cast members include Brooks, Moranis, Bill Pullman, Zuniga and George Wyner.

Originally released in 1987, 'Spaceballs' became a cult classic for its parody of sci-fi franchises, particularly 'Star Wars'. (ANI)

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