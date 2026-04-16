Reality star Rakhi Sawant made a revelation about her love life on Wednesday. The actress spoke with the media during her outing in the city, and said that she is in love. However, she clarified that it is a case of one-sided love. She told the media, “I’ve fallen in love”. When asked if the person is Raqesh Bapat, the actress said, “In our Maharashtrian community, we don’t take the name of our men. But, don’t raise your hopes, it is one-sided”. Rakhi Sawant Lashes Out at Samay Raina: Controversial ‘Polio’ Joke About Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan Sparks Heated Industry Backlash.

Rakhi Sawant’s One-Sided Love for Raqesh Bapat - Watch Video

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Raqesh Bapat’s Career

Raqesh Bapat gained early recognition with the TV drama Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan and went on to appear in popular shows like Qubool Hai. He also worked in Tum Bin, which marked the directorial debut of Anubhav Sinha. The film gave him visibility among Hindi cinema audiences. Over the years, he built a steady career, often portraying composed and emotionally layered characters.

Raqesh Bapat’s 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Raqesh also expanded his reach through reality television, notably participating in Bigg Boss OTT, where his calm demeanor and personal life drew public attention. Beyond acting, he is a trained painter, having exhibited his artwork professionally, reflecting a quieter, introspective side of his personality. His journey reflects a balance between mainstream visibility and personal artistic pursuits, making him a distinctive presence in the Indian entertainment landscape. Rakhi Sawant Ready to Say ‘Qubool Hai’ to Pakistani Actor-Producer Dodi Khan? Latter Asks ‘Baarat India Leke Aau Ya Dubai’ (Watch Video)

Samay Raina Names Rakhi Sawant on ‘Still Alive’

Meanwhile, Rakhi is known for her explosive statements, and her natural affinity for controversies. She was recently mentioned by comedian Samay Raina on his special Still Alive when he revealed that he only follows 2 people on Instagram, Deepak Kalal and Rakhi Sawant as both of them were the only people, who reached out to him after his India’s Got Latent controversy spiralled. Last year, the comedian’s show drew extreme reactions from netizens after podcast Ranveer Allahbadia made a controversial remark.

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