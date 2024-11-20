Taleigo (Goa) [India], November 20 (ANI): Global spiritual master and humanitarian leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar attended the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

IFFI has started from November 20-28 in Goa.

Earlier on Tuesday, addressing the media in the Curtain Raiser Press Conference in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed that Goa is ready to welcome the delegates to the grand festival of films.

He said that IFFI 2024 has received record 1,676 submissions from 101 countries, a testament to the festival's growing international standing. IFFI 2024 will present over 180+ international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres and 109 Indian premiers.

With selection of celebrated titles and award-winning films from the global circuit, this year's festival is set to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Free transport facilities will be arranged to facilitate the travel across the festival venues."There will be a special segment on Goan Films in which 14 films will be screened, celebrating local talent and culture, said Sawant.

'Sky Lantern' competition will be showcased on the route of IFFI parade and cash rewards will be given to the participants. IFFI parade is being organized on November 22 from ESG office venue to Kala Academy, he informed.

IFFI 2024 will also focus on 'Young Filmmakers' - The Future is Now".

The theme of IFFI 2024, 'Young Filmmakers: The Future is Now', underscores the importance of fresh voices in shaping the future of world cinema.

New Award 'Best Indian Debut Director' has been instituted to recognize, young film making talent across the country which has been aligned with the theme of IFFI focused on 'Young Filmmakers'. 5 films from a total submission of 102 films will compete for this award. The prize contains Certificate and Cash Prize of Rs. 5 lakhs to be given at closing ceremony.

Australia will be the Country of Focus, showcasing a dedicated film package and fostering collaboration with India through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Screen Australia and NFDC. The festival will be Opening with an Australian Film Better Man by Michael Gracey which offers a captivating glimpse into the life of the iconic British popstar Robbie Williams.

The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to 'Philip Noyce', the celebrated and awarded Australian director, known for his exceptional storytelling and mastery in creating suspenseful, culturally resonant films. Noyce's filmography includes iconic films like Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, Salt, The Saint, The Bone Collector and many more. His collaborations with celebrated actors like Harrison Ford, Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, Denzel Washington, and Michael Caine, underscore his lasting impact on cinema.

In Best Feature Film Debut Director award category, 5 International and 2 Indian Films will compete for the coveted Silver Peacock, 10 lakh Indian rupees as cash prize and a certificate.

Best Web Series (OTT) Award has received 46 entries this year compared to 32 last year. Certificates and a cash prize of 10 Lakhs will be given as prize money to the winning series, which will be announced in the closing ceremony.

IFFI 2024 will also champion diversity and inclusion with 47 films directed by women and 66 works by young and debut filmmakers, reflecting the festival's commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices. The Women in Cinema section will highlight emerging talent and the significant contributions of female filmmakers.

IFFI 2024 will host the 1st IFFiesta, an entertainment extravaganza, enhancing the cultural vibrancy of the festival, through the magic of film, music, dance, food, art, and interactive experiences.

It will be powered by the District by Zomato, - a exclusive zone for curated live performance, food, and fun zone in IFFiesta. Entertainment Arena in and around Kala Academy will be focused for youth. It will have the immersive showcase of the 4 centennials along with the exhibition on the journey of Indian Cinema. A Carnival Parade around the 'Journey of Indian Cinema' would be organised as part of the IFFiesta on November 22. (ANI)

