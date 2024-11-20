Opinions, questions, and controversies have become the Cerberus of social media, causing a storm, of course. Now, Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela, has fallen into that trap of perspective and perception and is currently making headlines, which has caused a storm of controversy and raised eyebrows. On November 19, she shared a post of her husband, Ram Charan, visiting Ameen Peer Dargah and offering his prayers during Ayyappa Deeksha. In the caption, she wrote, "Faith unites, never divides. As Indians, we honor all paths to the divine our strength lies in unity. 🇮🇳 #OneNationOneSpirit #jaihind @AlwaysRamCharan respecting other religions while following his own ". Now, she shared a post abut Sabrimala customs and hit back on trolls. Ram Charan’s Kadapa Visit Turns Chaotic; Police Resort to Lathi Charge to Control Overwhelming Crowd of Fans (Watch Videos).

Upasana Konidela's Post

Faith unites, never divides As Indians, we honor all paths to the divine 🙏 our strength lies in unity. 🇮🇳 #OneNationOneSpirit #jaihind @AlwaysRamCharan respecting other religions while following his own 🫡 pic.twitter.com/BdW58IEEF9 — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) November 19, 2024

In response to a comment that said religions should not interfere with each other, she simply shared a link to a Times of India article titled 'Embracing Harmony: Sabarimala's Unique Tradition of Praying at the Mosque of Vavar'. According to TOI, "Vavar mosque stands as the symbol of the harmony between Hindus and Muslims, where devotees of Ayyappa pay their respects before commencing their pilgrimage to Sabarimala. With a rich tapestry of legends, dreams, and cultural offerings, the Vavar Mosque symbolizes an enduring spirit of interfaith unity and shared spirituality." ‘Game Changer’: Ram Charan Walks Barefoot As He Heads to Lucknow for the Teaser Launch of S Shankar’s Upcoming Telugu Film; Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Please Don't

Ma'am respecting other religions doesn't mean you go to their dargah in ayyappa Mala. We can respect their religion by not insulting their faith and respect what they do without interfering in our religion ! 🙏 — Madhulatha (@Madhula73460014) November 19, 2024

Upasana Konidela's Post

Many people asked that such pictures not be shared. However, Upasana, the actor’s wife, was not one to stay silent. She swiftly responded, shutting down the netizens who criticised her husband’s choice.

Okay

Akka referencing times of india 😂 New age of Vedic reporting by times of India. pic.twitter.com/W314zmhpPV — #DissolveWAQFBoard (@Kapeeshvar) November 20, 2024

Please Read

its already debunked several times pls do read https://t.co/SsYKAC4DTW — D...K (@DarkNghtUvacha) November 20, 2024

Please Watch

Please don't give wings to figment of fiction. Vavar is an imaginary character made up by the so called idiotic seculars& has got nothing to do with Ayyappa Swamy. — S Vijaykrishna (@vijaykrishnasv) November 20, 2024

What is Ayyappa Deeksha?

It is a Hindu spiritual practice observed by devotees of Swamy Ayyappa, lasting 41 days, in preparation for a pilgrimage to the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2024 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).