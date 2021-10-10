Washington [US], October 10 (ANI): The new trailer of 'Star Trek: Discovery' has revealed that in its fourth season, in more ways than one, the show will go where no 'Trek' has gone.

According to Variety, season 4 of the show will premiere on November 18 on Paramount Plus in the U.S., on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and the Crave streaming service in Canada, and on Netflix in 190 other countries.

The new season will pick up after Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) was promoted to captain in the Season 3 finale, the first time a Black woman has sat in the captain's chair in a live-action 'Trek' series.

Set nearly 1,000 years further into the future than any other "Trek" series, Season 4 will find the crew of the Discovery contending with a massive anomaly that is five light-years in size, threatening to destroy life throughout the galaxy. The event is so catastrophic that it pulls together worlds that are in the Federation and outside of it.

Along with Martin-Green, the rest of the main cast from Season 3 is returning, including Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and recurring guest star Ian Alexander (Gray). Filmmaker David Cronenberg is also reprising his role as the mysterious Federation operative named Kovich.

Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth are executive producers on the show, and Paradise is the series' showrunner.

During the 'Star Trek Day' celebration on September 8, Cruz, del Barrio and Alexander talked about the unique and historic relationship between Adira and Gray, who are the first regular characters on a 'Trek' project who are, respectively, non-binary and transgender.

Cruz said in Season 4, Dr. Culber will fulfill his promise that Gray will have a corporeal body. (Through a particularly 'Trek'-ian plot twist, Gray spent the bulk of Season 3 as a non-corporal being perceptible only to Adira.)

"It's been a really fantastic way to spend a season, to create this family where people are relying on each other and supporting each other and creating the world that we all deserve to live in," Cruz said, as per Variety. (ANI)

