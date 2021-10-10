The auspicious festival of Navratri is being celebrated with much enthusiasm across India. The holy nine-day long festival has nine different colours assigned to each day. After wearing yellow on day one, green on day two, grey on day three and orange on day four, day five is dedicated to wearing white. Now, that's a colour that's so easy to find, right? We wonder if there's a soul on this planet who doesn't have a white coloured outfit in this wardrobe. It looks divine and probably goes with any colour combination. Navratri 2021 Day 4 Colour Orange: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Surbhi Chandna and Others are Here To Make Your Day Brighter (View Pics).

White as a colour stands for purity, peace, cleanliness and innocence. Devi Skandmata, a form of Goddess Durga is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. White coloured outfits look pristine and they are so easy for your eyes. A traditional six yards in white or an Anarkali in the same colour looks stunning if worn right. While the colour is almost everyone's favourite, for those who don't like it as much, can always take some cues and styling tips from our Bollywood and TV divas.

Check out some of their most beautiful looks in white and get ready to deck up in style this festive season.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika loves keeping it simple in her elegant six yarss! No fuss, just a bit of her charm, that's it!

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Himanshi Khurrana

Former Bigg Boss contestant, Himanshi loves her ethnic outfits like no one else. The girl in her white traditional dress is hard to miss.

Himanshi Khurrana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Roohi actress, Janhvi Kapoor is a connoisseur of ethnic dresses and white is her favourite colour, it seems!

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nia Sharma

TV babe, Nia Sharma adds dollops of charm to her otherwise simple attire by pairing it with a contrasting red dupatta. A handy trick! Navratri 2021: Nia Sharma Looks Festive-Ready in Pink Mirror-Work Ghagra Choli With Oxidised Silver Jewellery and Full Glam Make-Up! (View Pics).

Nia Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha

Dabangg actress, Sonakshi Sinha looks lovely in her white kurti paired with a matching gharara.

Sonakshi Sinha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi paired her white crop top with a matching skirt and a dupatta and all we can say is WOW!

Surbhi Chandna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria

She looks pretty in anything she wears! Period.

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri as a festival is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga against the demon, Mahishasura. While the entire country celebrates this holy festival, it holds more prominence in certain regions like West Bengal and Gujarat. We at LatestLY would like to extend all the warm wishes to our readers. Happy Navratri!

