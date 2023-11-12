Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): Actor Suniel Shetty on Sunday extended warm Diwali wishes with a beautiful couple picture featuring his wife Mana.

Taking to Instagram, Suniel treated fans with a picture on Diwali.

Serving couple goals, Suniel and Mana posed for a camera dressed in ethnic outfits.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy Deepavali. From us to all of you."

As soon as he wished, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section.

Ahan Shetty dropped evil eye and heart emojis.

Athiya reacted with red heart emoji.

One of the users wrote, "Happy Deepawali Anna to you and your family [?]"

People all across the country are all decked up for Diwali. Houses have been decorated with colourful lights, rangolis, and flowers to celebrate the festival of joy.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year.

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suneil will be next seen in the comedy film 'Welcome To The Jungle' alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon. (ANI)

