For Diwali, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture of a cute rangoli prepared by her daughter Malti Marie. Taking to Instagram story, Priyanka gave her fans a glimpse of her Diwali preparations. The picture featured floral rangoli filled with pink colour. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "First rangoli." Priyanka Chopra Feels Guilty of 'Skipping' Many Diwalis and Prioritising Work Over Family, Says 'It Was Okay Till My Dad Passed Away'.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Happy Diwali 2023

Diwali Rangoli

Last year, Malti celebrated her first Diwali with her parents. The Jonas family twinned in white and performed a Diwali puja at their home. Nick shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my [?]. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali."

Meanwhile, Priyanka was recently stunned everyone with her appearance at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. She exuded her 'Desi Girl' vibe at the event as she donned a white and blue floral saree. She kept her hair open and completed her look with red lipstick. Several pictures and videos of the Dostana actor surfaced on social media in which she could be seen posing in front of the paps. Nick Jonas Praises Priyanka Chopra’s Look in Green Saree! Singer Uses ‘Just Looking Like a Wow’ Viral Meme To Compliment His Wife (View Pic).

Priyanka has had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas. In the coming months, she will be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

