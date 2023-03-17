Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Actor-comedian Sunil Grover is all set to star in upcoming comedy series titled 'United Kacche' along with Satish Shah.

Taking to Twitter, Sunil shared a glimpse of the series along with a caption, "Mere sapne udaan bharenge ya nahi? Yeh toh ab aap khud hi dekh lijiye in #UnitedKacche on #ZEE5, premieres 31st March."

https://twitter.com/WhoSunilGrover/status/1636672740106326024

'United Kacche' is an 8-episodic series, based and shot in United Kingdom, and also stars Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit and Neelu Kohli in pivotal roles.

Produced by Yoodlee Films and directed by Manav Shah, United Kacche is the story of Tejinder 'Tango' Gill (played by Sunil Grover) from Punjab who aspires to migrate to a foreign land where the grass is greener. He inherited this dream from his late father and grandfather as they too wished to settle abroad for a better life. Tango somehow manages to arrange for a tourist visa for United Kingdom and takes off without planning much into the future. Very soon, his visa will expire, and he will be considered an illegal immigrant marking the beginning of the real struggle of living abroad!

'United Kacche' highlights the living conditions of many such Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi citizens who are not permanent residents of England and are thus known as Kacche. They settle abroad as illegal immigrants without legitimate paperwork, living a hand to mouth life on daily wages while constantly hiding from the authorities. The show brings out their dreams and desires versus the reality of living abroad in a humorous and an entertaining manner.

Manav Shah, the director said, "In India, everyone has an aspiration to go and settle abroad and they would do anything for it. United Kacche is a light-hearted funny show that takes you in the lives of people who would do anything to settle abroad and how people from different communities and countries unite to support each other. Yoodlee films and Zee5 have been great partners on this show, and I am sure the audience will love what we have made."

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer - Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, "After the success of Sunflower, we are thrilled to welcome Sunil Grover back to ZEE5 with another fun show that takes audiences on a heart-warming journey of laughter and love. United Kachche is a story of audiences across the globe, as it follows the dreams of people who leave everything behind to seek a new life outside India. We are glad to partner with Yoodle Films to narrate this slice of life series. With thrilling, comic, and dramatic elements woven around relatable characters and their emotion-filled stories, we hope to keep the audiences entertained and hooked on to the show."

The series will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on March 31. (ANI)

