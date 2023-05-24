Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Actor Sunny Hinduja has finished shooting for the second season of TVF 'Aspirants'.

Opening up about his experience of shooting the second season, Sunny said, "It's been such a fun and memorable journey shooting for Aspirants Season 2. The amount of love fans showered on me and the show in the first season was endearing. We have tried to make the second season more special which probably the viewers will enjoy watching. As a team, we can't wait to bring the show out for the audiences."

Also Read | IIFA 2023: Delhi Court Allows Jacqueline Fernandez To Fly to Abu Dhabi for Award Show.

Released in 2021, 'Aspirants' is a story of 3 friends - Abhilash, Shwetketu(SK) and Guri. The story revolves around the past and the present time where the past captures the struggle and the drama behind the making of UPSC CSE aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar of Delhi, while the present talks about the aftermath.

Apart from this, Sunny Hinduja will also be seen in YRF Studio's first web series "The Railway Men" along with other unannounced projects. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi and Celebrity Chef Sarah Todd Delve Into Deep Discussions About 'Ayurvedic Principles of Ancient Indian Cuisine', View Pics of Their Meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)