Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 8 (ANI): Veteran singer Kavita Krishnamurti delivered a powerful and stirring rendition of the national anthem, instantly electrifying the atmosphere in the Narendra Modi Stadium before the start of the T20 World Cup finals between Team India and New Zealand.

Kavita Krishnamurti stood proudly before the Indian team as the Men in Blue joined her in singing the national anthem. Showing her support for Team India, she wore a blue saree matching the iconic colour of the team's jersey.

Coming to the match, New Zealand have won the toss and opted to field against India in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

So far, India is off to a good start, collecting a record-breaking 92/0 in the powerplay and Abhishek Sharma ending the form slump with a hard-hitting 18-ball fifty, which is also the fastest fifty in T20WC knockout matches. He scored three fours and four sixes in his 21-ball knock, putting on a 98-run stand with Samson.

Indian batter Abhishek Sharma could not have chosen a better time to roar back to form, as following a slump in the tournament, the left-hander chose the ICC T20 World Cup final to slam the fastest half-century in the history of the T20 WC knockout stage.

Prior to the high-stakes final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Abhishek had failed to live up his world number one ranked billing except for a half-century against Zimbabwe in the Super Eights. Starting off the tournament with three successive ducks and a struggle with food poisoning, Abhishek could barely buy a run and swung out of desperation and hope.

However, in the title clash, Abhishek looked extremely brilliant against pacers, taking down Jacob Duffy for two fours, then Lockie Ferguson for a four and six in the fourth over. After a six-over long-off against Matt Henry, he slammed Duffy for three fours and a six in the final of the powerplay, bringing up his half-century in 18 balls, with three fours and four sixes. He ended his knock at 21-ball 52 at a strike rate of 247.62.

He outdid Finn Allen's record of 19 balls fifty, which he made against South Africa in the semifinal at Kolkata recently. Abhishek ends the tournament with 141 runs in eight innings at an average of 17.62, with a strike rate of over 158, with two fifties.

Both he and Sanju Samson collected 92 runs in the powerplay without the loss of a wicket, making it the highest score in powerplay in T20 WC history. (ANI)

