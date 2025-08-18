Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran met with legendary actor Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai on Monday.

As Rajinikanth recently completed an extraordinary milestone of 50 years in Indian cinema, Nainar extended his best wishes to him and gifted him Lord Ganesha's idol during their meeting.

Also Read | 'Janmashtami at the Valley Hindu Temple Was So Heartwarming': Preity Zinta Shares Glimpse of Her Krishan Janmashtami Celebration in the US (Watch Video).

On August 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Rajinikanth on completing 50 years of his cinematic journey.

"Congratulations to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on completing 50 glorious years in the world of cinema. His journey has been iconic, with his diverse roles having left a lasting impact on the minds of people across generations. Wishing him continued success and good health in the times to come," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Fame Armaan Malik's First Wife Payal Malik Confirms 4th Pregnancy After Failed IVF; Second Wife Kritika Malik Not Pregnant (Watch Video).

In response to PM Modi's special message, the 'Coolie' star expressed his gratitude.

"Respected @narendramodi Modi ji, I am deeply grateful for your warm wishes. It is truly an honour to receive them from a leader I have long held in the highest regard. Thank you for your kind words. Jai Hind," the actor wrote.

Rajinikanth also expressed his sincere thanks to his friends and superstars from the cinema industry, including Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Vairamuthu, Ilaiyaraaja, among others.

He also thanked his fans for their love and support.

"Warm greetings to everyone on the 79th Independence Day. On the occasion of my 50-year journey in the film industry, I extend my heartfelt thanks to my friend and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin, the Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami, BJP leader Nainar Nagendran, my friend Annamalai, Sasikala Ammaiyar, Dhinakaran, Premalatha Ammaiyar, and many other friends from the political sphere," Rajnikath posted on X."I also sincerely thank my colleagues from the film industry, including Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Vairamuthu, Ilaiyaraaja, and all my friends from the cinema world as well as my beloved fans, the living gods who give me life," wrote Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is being lauded for his action-packed performance in his latest release, 'Coolie'. The film hit the theatres on August 14, facing a box-office clash with Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2'.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also features Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan. Bollywood star Aamir Khan is seen in a special character named 'Dahaa' in the movie. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)