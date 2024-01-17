Washington [US], January 17 (ANI): Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany, who plays Jennifer Walters in the American TV miniseries 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law', talked about the second season of the series and said that she doesn't think it is going to happen, reported Deadline.

Maslany explained the reason as to why she thinks the Disney+ show will not be coming back.

"I don't think so. I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, 'No thanks,'" Maslany said during an appearance on Codenames LIVE! -- The New Class'.

'Codenames LIVE!' is a comedy game show that airs on Twitch.

According to Deadline, in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law', Maslany starred as Jennifer Walters, an attorney who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. The nine-episode first season focused on Walters navigating her life as a single woman who is also a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, and Renee Elise Goldsberry all had guest appearances in the first season.

Kat Coiro and Ana Valia directed several episodes of Season 1, with Jessica Gao serving as head writer.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Coiro and Gao executive produced the series that premiered on Disney+ on August 18, 2022.

Gao spoke with Deadline last year about the Season 1 finale, which might double as a series finale if the programme isn't renewed for another season.

"I've been writing for TV for a very long time, and you can never, ever guarantee that you're gonna get another season, especially for a Season 1 show," Gao said. "So, the prudent thing for a writer working on a season one show is to tell a satisfying and complete story so that if it did end that way, you felt like you at least told one full story but still left the door open for, you know, six seasons and a movie," reported Deadline. (ANI)

