Filmmaker Kiran Rao on Wednesday made her Instagram debut. Her first post is a picture from the sets of her upcoming comedy-drama film Laapataa Ladies. She chose a very quirky name for her Instagram handle -- "raodyness" Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Aamir Khan Reveals Ex Wife Kiran Rao Skipped the Event Due to Ill Health (Watch Video).

She was welcomed with heartwarming comments from actor Zayn Marie Khan, who also gave us a peek into Kiran's joyful time at Ira's wedding.

Check Out Kiran Rao’s First Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Rao (@raodyness)

Kiran is currently gearing up for the release of her directorial Laapataa Ladies. The film marks her return to director's chair after 13 years. Her previous directorial stint includes Dhobi Ghat. Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. Video of Aamir Khan Kissing Ex-Wife Kiran Rao at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding Goes Viral – WATCH.

Set in 2001, in rural India, Laapataa Ladies follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train. Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film will be out on March 1, 2024.