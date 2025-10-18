Los Angeles [US], October 18 (ANI): In a generous move, pop icon Taylor Swift has made a donation of $100,000 to a young girl, lending strong support to the little one amid her battle with stage 4 brain cancer.

According to People, Taylor Swift made the donation to the parents of a two-year-old girl named Lilah, who was diagnosed with cancer after suffering a seizure at just 18 months old.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari-Starrer Film To Go Into Production on November 1.

Lilah's mother, Katelynn Smoot, has been sharing her daughter's story on social media for a long time, also drawing attention to the family's attempts to fundraise for her treatment.

In the latest, Katelynn shared a video titled "Stand with Lilah", showing her daughter referring to Taylor Swift as her "friend."

Also Read | 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' Release Date: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh's Film To Hit Big Screens on March 4, 2026 (See Post).

"Lilah's name was originally going to be Willow. We were set on that name my whole pregnancy, but ultimately ended on Lilah. I listened to Taylor my whole pregnancy and then birthed a mini Swiftie. Lilah loves Taylor's music, and during her cancer treatment, she always found joy in it. I hope Lilah gets through this diagnosis and gets to one day go to a Taylor Swift concert in person. I know she would love it," Katelynn said, as quoted by People.

A little over a week later, the little girl's video made its way to the 'Life of a Showgirl' star, who made a donation of $100,000 on October 17.

"Sending the biggest hug to my friend, Lilah! Love, Taylor," Swift wrote in a special message.

As soon as the news about Swift's massive contribution came to light, fans have been widely sharing the same across social media platforms. Many also came with ideas to make further donations.

Taylor Swift has been known for making donations to people in need. In 2024, she extended a support of $250,000 to Operation Breakthrough, an education centre based in Kansas City. She also surprised fans at a Florida children's hospital in June, where she spent time with patients and even clicked pictures with them, as per Page Six.

One of the singer's most impressive donations was made in October 2024 when she donated $5 million for the relief efforts of Hurricane Milton and Helene, the outlet stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)