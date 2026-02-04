Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 4 (ANI): As India gear up for the Davis Cup Qualifiers Round 1 tie against the Netherlands on February 7-8, the national squad is in the midst of an intensive training camp at the S M Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru, under the watchful eye of Captain Rohit Rajpal, according to a release.

While Karan Singh and Rithvik Bollipalli began their training sessions on Thursday evening, Sumit Nagal, Dhakshineswar Suresh and Yuki Bhambri are set to rejoin the squad in Bengaluru today, as preparations gather pace ahead of the crucial home tie.

India head into the contest ranked No. 33 in the Davis Cup Nations Rankings, facing a formidable Dutch side currently ranked No. 6 in the world and runners-up at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. However, the Indian team will draw confidence from history, having registered a famous upset over the Netherlands in Jaipur in February 1996, when Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi inspired a memorable comeback victory after India trailed 1-2.

Looking to replicate this success over the Dutch, Rajpal, who has served as India's Davis Cup captain since 2019, said, "If we play the way we played in Switzerland, where all the players peaked at the right time, I believe we can go through this tie. Since I came in as captain, we like to get in early and start getting the team ready. The idea is to taper it down, we begin with two heavy sessions every day and gradually reduce the load so that everyone peaks at the right time and is able to give their best."

The Indian squad comes into the tie on the back of a strong performance in September 2025, having defeated Switzerland 3-1 in Biel in the World Group I tie, a result that has further boosted confidence within the camp.

"In 2024, the Netherlands were finalists. Any team that reaches the final and is playing for a place in the top 16 in the world is never going to be an easy opponent. We know it's going to be a very tough tie. We're hoping the stadium will be full and cheering for us, motivating the boys to rise to the occasion. That's what a home tie is all about," Rajpal added.

Indian tennis legend Mahesh Bhupati also encouraged the Indian team, saying, "I want to wish the team good luck ahead of the Davis Cup tie. I have very good memories of playing against the Dutch, especially when we beat them in Jaipur in 1996. It just goes to show that anything is possible in the Davis Cup. The team needs to keep their heads high and fight hard."

With the overall head-to-head locked at 2-2, the upcoming encounter promises to be more than just another tie. And as the week progresses, the Indian team will continue its intense practice sessions, building momentum ahead of the Davis Cup Qualifiers. (ANI)

