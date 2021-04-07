Washington [US], April 7 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift on Wednesday dropped a shiny new tune, 'Mr. Entirely Fine', paving the way to the Friday arrival of 'Daring (Taylor's Version)', the re-recording of her 2008 collection.

The 'Love Story' songstress took to Twitter and revealed that the melody was initially written in 2008 during her 'Fearless' era time, yet it didn't make it onto the collection.

As reported by Variety, 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' harkens back to the country-pop tone of 'Fearless' and deals with the heartbreak and fallout from a seemingly perfect suitor.

"Mr. perfect face. Mr. here to stay. Mr. look me in the eye and told me you would never go away," Swift sings at the opening. The lyrics soon take a turn at the chorus after discovering the would-be perfect man is not all that he seems.

"Hello, Mr. perfectly fine. How's your heart after breaking mine? Mr. always at the right place at the right time, baby. Hello, Mr. casually cruel. Mr. everything revolves around you. I've been Miss misery since your goodbye. And you're Mr. perfectly fine," she sings.

As per Variety, a week ago, Swift disclosed the full tracklist for the new form of 'Fearless', which has an astounding 27 tunes and highlights specialists like Keith Urban, Maren Morris and Jack Antonoff. In addition to 'Mr. Perfectly Fine', other previously unreleased songs include 'We Were Happy', 'That's When', 'Don't You', 'Bye Bye Baby' and 'You All Over Me', which Swift dropped early for fans.

The songstress plans to re-record all her past collections her masters were acquired in a deal by Scooter Braun's Big Machine Records. 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' is first up on Friday. (ANI)

