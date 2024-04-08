Anthony Hopkins in the teaser of 'Those About To Die' (Image source: Instagram)

Washington [US], April 8 (ANI): Peacock, the streaming service known for its diverse range of content, has dropped a bombshell for history buffs and drama enthusiasts alike.

The long-awaited premiere date for Roland Emmerich's epic gladiator series, 'Those About To Die,' has finally been unveiled, along with an enticing teaser teaser.

The series, set to star the legendary Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins, will debut grandly on Thursday, July 18, with all ten episodes available for binge-watching.

'Those About To Die' is poised to take audiences on a thrilling journey into the heart of ancient Rome, delving deep into the captivating yet dark world of gladiatorial combat, as per Deadline.

Based on Daniel P. Mannix's nonfiction classic, the series promises to shed light on a lesser-known aspect of Roman society - the insidious underbelly of the entertainment industry that thrived on bloodshed and spectacle.

At the centre of this epic tale stands Anthony Hopkins, portraying the formidable Emperor Vaspasian, navigating the treacherous waters of power and politics amidst the backdrop of the grand Colosseum.

Produced by Centropolis Entertainment, Hollywood Gang Productions, and Street Entertainment, 'Those About To Die' boasts an ensemble cast, including talents like Iwan Rheon, Sara Martins, and Tom Hughes, adds depth to the narrative, bringing to life characters from all walks of life in the Roman Empire.

Emmerich, known for his prowess in crafting epic cinematic experiences, has spared no expense in bringing ancient Rome to vivid life on the small screen. Each episode promises to be a spectacle of its own, with intricate sets, gripping storytelling, and visceral action sequences sure to captivate audiences.

Speaking about the series, Emmerich expressed his excitement, stating, "With 'Those About To Die,' we aim to transport viewers to a time of grandeur and intrigue, where the stakes are high, and every decision could mean life or death. It's a story that resonates even in today's world, exploring themes of power, ambition, and the human spirit," as reported by Deadline.

As the premiere date draws near, fans of historical dramas and action-packed epics eagerly await the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of 'Those About To Die.' (ANI)

