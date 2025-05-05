Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reviewed Miss World 2025 arrangements with officials at the Command Control Centre on Monday.

Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, CM's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, DGP Jitender, and Senior Officials attended the meeting, as per Telangana CMO.

Also Read | Sonu Nigam Concert Controversy: Karnataka Police Summons Singer To Probe Linking of Kannada Song Demand to Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Hyderabad is all set to welcome the world as the city prepares to host the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant on May 31.

Ahead of the big day, Telangana's Information & Public Relations Department has released an itinerary outlining the high-profile events planned across the state. According to the schedule, the state has planned several key activities, including one where the Miss World contestants will have the opportunity to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on May 21.

Also Read | 'Sitaare Zameen Par': Before 'Campeones' Remake, Aamir Khan Movies That Were Remade From Other Languages and How They Fared at Box Office.

Other key activities include a heritage walk at Charminar and Laad Bazaar on May 12; visiting the Chowmahalla Palace on May 13; trips to Warangal Fort, Thousand Pillar Temple, and Ramappa Temple; and a Perini dance performance on May 14, among others.

Meanwhile, special arrangements have been made at Shamshabad Airport to welcome the global delegates. Telangana Tourism has planned a warm, traditional welcome in Telangana style. Starting today, more international contestants are expected to arrive, and the airport has set up special lounges and help desks to assist them.

Welcome arches featuring Telangana's tourist attractions and cultural symbols have been installed, creating a festive mood. The slogan "Telangana Jaroor Aana" (Must Visit Telangana) is being displayed in many places to promote the state as a travel destination.

The Telangana government also aims to use the Miss World platform to boost tourism. In 2024, the state recorded over 1.5 lakh international tourists. The event is set to take place at the HITEX Exhibition Centre and will feature participants from over 120 countries.

This marks the second consecutive year that India will host the international beauty competition. The reigning Miss World, Karolina Bielawska from Poland, will crown her successor at the grand finale. Femina Miss India World 2023, Nandini Gupta, will represent India on the international stage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)