Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): The much-awaited film 'Test,' which stars actors Nayanthara, R Madhavan, and Siddharth, is all set to release on Netflix next month, with makers keeping fans hooked by dropping character posters and teaser videos.

After unveiling the promos for Nayanthara and Siddharth, the latest teaser introduces R Madhavan's character, Saravanan, a scientist, husband, and dreamer whose life takes a dramatic turn when he faces a difficult 'test.'

Also Read | 'He Grabbed My B**bs': 'Aashram' Fame Actress Aaditi Pohankar Recalls Shocking Incident of Being Harassed by a Schoolboy on Mumbai Local Train.

Actor Suriya, who also happens to be a good friend of Madhavan, took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share the promo video, giving fans a sneak peek into the intense and emotional journey of Saravanan.

Take a look

Also Read | Kajol Mourns Uncle Deb Mukherjee's Passing in Emotional Post on Insta, Says 'Still Adjusting to the Thought of a World Without Him'.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHOJ2vXJsZN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The teaser showcases Madhavan's character as a man determined to turn his vision into reality while facing tough sacrifices along the way.

Speaking about his role in the powerful drama, Madhavan, in a press note, shared, "Watching @worldofsiddharth in 'TEST' feels like watching a cricketer who has spent years in the game. His technical understanding and love for the sport were evident through his prep, and now seeing it all come alive on screen, I know this film is going to be something special for him. Wishing the team of TEST all the success."

This is also the second time Madhavan will be playing a scientist on screen. Previously, he portrayed aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan in the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which was based on real-life events. The film, which marked his directorial debut, was released in July 1, 2022.

Earlier this week, India's spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin was left impressed after watching actor Siddharth's performance in his character promo video from Netflix's project 'Test'.

Taking to Instagram, Ashwin wrote, "Watching @worldofsiddharth in 'TEST' feels like watching a cricketer who has spent years in the game. His technical understanding and love for the sport were evident through his prep, and now seeing it all come alive on screen, I know this film is going to be something special for him. Wishing the team of TEST all the success."

Meanwhile, the film marks the directorial debut of S. Sashikanth and is set to premiere on Netflix on April 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)