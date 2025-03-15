Aaditi Pohankar has left fans impressed with her performances in popular shows like She and Aashram. She was last seen in Bobby Deol's Aashram Season 3 Part 2 which premiered on Amazon MX Player on February 27, 2025. Recently, the 30-year-old actress opened up about some horrifying incidents of inappropriate behavior from men during her school days. She also spoke about another incident that took place when she was travelling in a Mumbai local train. ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3’ Part 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar’s Pammi Unleashes Twisted Game of Seduction To Destroy Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala (Watch Video).

When Aaditi Pohankar Faced Harassment on a Bus

In an interview with Hautterfly, Aaditi Pohankar recalled two such instances of harassment that left her terrified. One was during her school days. After fifth standard, the students had to become independent and take their own transport. During one such ride, one of her mother's students who was also travelling in the bus attempted to show her something inappropriate from under his bag. She said, "I looked and stated laughing, not knowing how to react. So I stood up and said. 'This man is showing me something wrong'."

She said that her sudden reaction left him shocked, causing him to forget to zip his pants. His pants later fell, after which he jumped out of the moving bus. The actress further recalled another shocking incident that took place while traveling in a Mumbai local train. She said, "I travelled in a local train and in first class, school boys are allowed to come and they were holding on to the bar. I was in 11th standard and travelling in the ladies compartment where few boys in school uniforms were there. As soon as the train left the Dadar station, he grabbed my b**bs."

The actress said that the horrifying incident took place around 11:30 AM or 12:00 PM. She mentioned that she was wearing a kurta and had absolutely no idea that something like this would ever happen. Adding to this, Aaditi revealed how the cops misbehaved with her when she went to file a complaint. They tried to convince her that nothing major had occurred, saying, "Where will we find him?" However, the boy was still at the same location where the incident took place, attempting to do the same thing to someone else. After a lot of drama, the boy confessed and apologised to Aaditi. ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3’ Part 2 Teaser: Bobby Deol’s Crime Saga Takes a Twisted Turn With More Betrayal and Revenge (Watch Video).

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Netflix's Mandala Murders alongside Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, among others.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

