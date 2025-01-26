Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI): On Republic Day, actor Thalapathy Vijay surprised his fans by unveiling his look from his 69th film, which is titled 'Jana Nayagan'.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film's first poster shows Vijay taking a selfie with a swarm of people in the backdrop.

Also Read | 'The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter' Teaser: Mithun Chakraborty's First Look From Vivek Agnihotri Directorial Unveiled; Film To Release on August 15 (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFRvIwQxStb/?hl=en

Vijay looks uber cool in a blue denim shirt and black pants. His character's look was elevated with dark sunglasses.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: 'Lagaan' to 'Uri - The Surgical Strike' - 5 Patriotic Bollywood Movies and Where To Watch Them Online!.

Captioning the poster, Vijay simply wrote, "#JanaNayagan."

The update regarding his film has left fans extremely excited.

Reacting to the first look of 'Jana Nayagan', a social media user commented, "Thalaiva."

"Fire," another netizen wrote.

More details regarding Jana Nayagan have not been disclosed. If reports are to be believed, this would be Vijay's last film before he entered politics.

Vijay was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest Of All Time. The movie emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. The sci-fi action movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment.

The story revolves around a RAW agent's mission that goes awry, only to resurface and haunt Vijay's character and his family years later, revealing how they confront and resolve the problem. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)