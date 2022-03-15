Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): More states are joining the tax-free brigade for 'The Kashmir Files'. After Uttarakhand, Tripura, Karnataka and Goa, the film has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the state government would make the screening of 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free.

'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.

The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others. (ANI)

