Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): American rock band The Killers have withdrawn their participation from their upcoming performance in Moscow, due to the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

An insider told TMZ that The Killers will no longer be playing in the Park Live Festival which is set for July in the Russian capital.

The international music festival is held every summer in Moscow, and it usually draws huge crowds and big-name bands from across the globe.

This year's lineup includes acts like My Chemical Romance, Sum 41, Gorillaz, Deftones, Iggy Pop, Five Finger Death Punch, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit.

Recently singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson has also cancelled his tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. (ANI)

