Pennsylvania [US], May 10 (ANI): Jack Kehler, a man known for playing great characters like the ones in 'The Man in the High Castle' and 'The Big Lebowski,' has died on Sunday at the age of 75. His death was confirmed by his son, Eddie Kehler.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a representative from Kehler's agency SMS Talent conveyed that the actor passed away due to complications of leukaemia at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut on Lock Upp: I Want to Establish Highest Standards of Righteousness.

Born in 1946, the Philadelphia based actor studied at the Actors Studio, before beginning his screen career with Strange Invaders in 1983, followed by a recurring role as Sergeant Cooper in the comedic TV series Fresno.

In 1991, Kehler co-starred with Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze in Kathryn Bigelow's thriller 'Point Break.' He then played a role in Lawrence Kasdan's crime drama 'Grand Canyon.' His last television appearance was as a landlord in Hulu's teenage centric show 'Love, Victor'

Also Read | Julia Roberts to Be Trophee Chopard 2022 Godmother at Cannes Film Festival.

Kehler is survived by his wife, Shawn Casey, his son Eddie; daughter-in-law Mari-Anne, and his grandson, Liam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)