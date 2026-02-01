Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 1 (ANI): Hisar Heroes produced a spirited and dramatic performance to defeat Karnal Kings 41-39 in Match 15 of the Kabaddi Champions League, handing the Kings their first loss of the season in a high-octane encounter that went down to the final raid, according to a release.

The match began with Hisar Heroes on the front foot as Ashu Malik launched an explosive raiding display, helping inflict the fastest all-out of the league on Karnal Kings in just 3 minutes and 33 seconds. Hisar raced to a commanding 9-1 lead inside the first five minutes, with Karnal's Surender Gill managing only a bonus point during the early phase.

Karnal Kings responded strongly through Surender Gill, whose super raid brought momentum back in their favour.

The Kings soon turned the tables, inflicting an all-out on Hisar Heroes to level the scores at 12-12 at the first strategic timeout. What followed was a closely fought battle, with both sides trading raids and tackles. Ashu Malik repeatedly stepped up to rescue Hisar from all-out situations, keeping the contest tight as the teams headed into halftime with Karnal holding a narrow 25-23 lead. Both Ashu Malik and Surender Gill reached their Super 10 before the break.

The second half saw Karnal extend their advantage early, pushing Hisar into another all-out to lead 33-24. Refusing to back down, Hisar Heroes staged a strong comeback through disciplined defence and smart raids. A key tackle from Surjeet Narwal sparked the turnaround, as Hisar inflicted an all-out on the Kings to bring the score level at 39-39 with two minutes remaining.

In the decisive moments, Hisar held their nerve. The defence combined to tackle Surender Gill on a do-or-die raid, before Ashu Malik sealed the win with a successful final raid, guiding Hisar Heroes to a memorable 41-39 victory.

Raider of the Match: Ashu Malik (Hisar Heroes)

Defender of the Match: Ashish Malik (Karnal Kings)

The win underscored Hisar Heroes' fighting spirit and resilience, making it one of the most thrilling matches of the KCL season so far. (ANI)

