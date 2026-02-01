New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Defending champions Vidarbha clinched a four-wicket win against Uttar Pradesh, whereas Devdutt Padikkal slammed a match-winning century that helped Karnataka beat Punjab in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season on Sunday.

During the Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, the defending champions made 237 in their first innings, whereas Uttar Pradesh also scored 237. For Vidarbha, Danish Malewar top-scored with 80 runs, and Dhruv Jurel made 96 for Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh made 200 in their second innings, after Aaditya Sharma (44) and Dhruv Jurel (40) played fighting knocks. Chasing 201, Aman Mokhade played a match-winning knock of 83 to guide his side, Vidarbha, to a four-wicket win.

Karnataka beat Punjab by five wickets in Mohali after Devdutt Padikkal slammed a match-winning century. The left-handed batter was also named the Player of the Match.

Punjab posted 309 in their first innings after Emanjot Singh Chahal (83) and Abhijeet Garg (81) played fighting knocks. Vidyadhar Patil scalped four wickets for Karnataka.

In the first innings of Karnataka, KL Rahul (59) and Shreyas Gopal (77) helped them to reach 316. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar picked up a four-fer.

In the second innings, Punjab scored 256 as captain Uday Saharan made 93. Chasing 252, captain Padikkal slammed an unbeaten 120 to guide his side to a five-wicket win.

The Himachal Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir match at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium ended in a draw. Jammu and Kashmir made 771 in the first innings with knocks from Shubham Pundir (165), Abid Mushtaq (177), Aquib Nabi (54), and Yudhvir Singh Charak (65).

In response, Himachal Pradesh were bundled out for 168. For Jammu and Kashmir, Sunil Kumar picked up a five-wicket haul (5/55). Himachal Pradesh made 26/2 in the second as the match ended in a draw.

The Hyderabad vs Chhattisgarh match at the Gymkhana Ground also ended in a draw. Kodimela Himateja, who smashed 171, helped Hyderabad reach 631 in the first innings. In response, Chhattisgarh were bundled out for 283 in their first innings and are at 100/2, still trailing by 248 runs.

In the second innings, Chhattisgarh made 411/8, with captain Amandeep Khare unbeaten on 176, and the match ended in a draw. Hyderabad captain Mohammed Siraj also picked up a four-wicket haul in the first innings. (ANI)

