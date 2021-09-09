Washington [US], September 9 (ANI): Warner Bros have unveiled the long-awaited full-length trailer for the latest 'Matrix' movie, bringing both Keanu Reeves' Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity back into the virtual world where it all started.

After years of rumours, speculation, and anticipation its time to return to a world of red pills, blue pills, sentinels, agents, and much more as the first look at the highly-anticipated trailer shows the story of Reeves and Moss seemingly once again trapped inside the simulated reality controlled by machines.

The nearly 3-minute long trailer opens with Reeves' Neo in a therapist's (Neil Patrick Harris) office and it seems like the life he has lived before the events of this film isn't clear in his memory. "Am I crazy?" Neo asks, as his pre-awoken Thomas Anderson persona. "We don't use that word in here," Harris' character replies.

As he meets Moss' Trinity, however, there's a spark. Laurence Fishburne isn't a part of this film and it seems like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is portraying a character that's similar to Morpheus, or it might a younger Morpheus

The trailer also introduces viewers to some other-worldly action sequences that don't allow them to blink. The earlier 'Matrix' films inspired an entire genre of science fiction so the new film will have to be really extraordinary to top its predecessors and it seems like the trailer is promising that out-of-the-world experience.

There are black cats, fights in dojos, high-speed action sequences (on a train instead of a highway), fight scenes in corridors, bullets being stopped in mid-air, and Neo must once again follow a woman to learn the truth.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also appeared in the trailer. It seems like she is playing a bookstore owner who is aiding Neo in his journey, with a copy of Alice in Wonderland.

Expressing her excitement on the movie's trailer release, Priyanka shared a note on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "They had me at 'Neo and Trinity are back'! The Matrix trilogy defined my generation of cinema. It was the gold standard... something we all role played and referenced all our lives!"

Addressing her role in the film, she continued, "So, here I am... a small, excited little fish in the huge cinematic pond that is THE Matrix! Needless to say, I am honoured and thrilled to be a part of this legacy and to have had the experience of working under the tutelage of Lana Wachowski and alongside this incredible, iconic cast."

"If you're a fan of the franchise, you'll know that "Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is"... so just give in." The Matrix is different things to different people and having got a glimpse of what's coming, I would love to hear your thoughts!" concluded Priyanka.

Earlier, footage of the new film produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski was first shown at CinemaCon where it blew the doors off the industry trade show.

'The Matrix Resurrections' also stars Jada Pinkett Smith (returning to the franchise) along with Henwick, Jonathan Groff and Christina Ricci among others.

The original Matrix franchise was known for its mind-bending perception of reality that is still a subject of debate for cinephiles and it appears that 'The Matrix Resurrections' will be taking that conversation even further.

A joint production by Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions, the fourth film of 'The Matrix' franchise will be released theatrically and on HBO Max on December 22, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

