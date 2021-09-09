Keanu Reeves’ highly anticipated The Matrix Resurrections just had its first trailer drop and fans are losing their minds behind it. The Matrix Resurrections sees the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie Ann Moss as Trinity. This time they will be joined by newcomers to the franchise Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra. The Matrix Resurrection Trailer: Keanu Reeves Returns as Neo in a Crazier Future, Priyanka Chopra’s Nerdy Look Catches Our Eye (Watch Video).

From the trailer we still don’t have any idea about the basic plot, but we still got a few hints from what we can expect. So here are all the things that we learned from the new trailer of The Matrix Resurrections.

Therapy

In the real world Neo is receiving therapy as he believes he is going crazy due to having dreams about the Matrix. Not knowing what they are, he is consulting Neil Patrick Harris’ character who tells him “we don’t use that word over here” after Neo calls himself crazy. The Matrix Resurrections: Early Trailer Reactions Call Keanu Reeves and Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Starrer Badass and Incredible!

A Reunion

Neo finally meets Trinity in a café and shakes hands. Trinity asks “have we met”, while us the audience knows that there is more than meets the eye here given their history.

Priyanka Chopra is a Younger Oracle?

In a blink and miss scene, you can see Priyanka Chopra’s character which will surely excite a lot of Indian fans. While her character still remains to be a mystery, I believe she might be playing a younger Oracle.

Young Morpheus?

Yahya Abdul Mateen II’s character for a while has been rumoured to be a young Morpheus and I think the trailer pretty much confirms that. He is seen giving Neo a blue and a red pill and has a similar get-up to Morpheus too.

The Matrix

We then cut to the classic staples of the franchise with seeing physics defying stunts and the great unique action that The Matrix franchise is known for. It looks like Jessica Henwick's character will be guiding Neo through the Matrix this time around.

The Return of Bullet Time

There are some tasteful scenes involving bullet time as well. Neo can be seen saving Trinity from a barrage of bullets and deflecting a lot of projectiles coming toward him.

Where it all Started

The trailer ends with Jonathan Groff’s character telling Neo “After all these years going back to where it all started… back to the Matrix”. This leads us to the speculation that Neo has no idea about the events of the previous films and this will mainly focus on his journey in trying to find answers.

Watch The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Below:

While the new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections was light on plot, it did everything a great trailer should do. Present us with some tasteful scenes with now revealing too much and getting the audience hyped, this trailer surely has me excited. The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to release on December 22, 2021.

