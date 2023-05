Los Angeles, May 1 (PTI) Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-fronted drama series "The Morning Show" has been renewed by Apple TV+ for a fourth season.

The streaming platform announced the renewal ahead of the season three premiere of the show.

Also Read | Radhika Madan Birthday: Meet the Fashionista Who Was Born to Slay!.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Apple is in talks with Aniston and Witherspoon to extend their contracts with the series.

The duo also serve as executive producers on "The Morning Show", which explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.

Also Read | Average Height, Average Build: Robert Downey Jr and Robert Pattinson To Join Cast of Adam McKay's Comedy Drama – Reports.

It is told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives.

The upcoming third season, set to premiere later this year, also features actors Jon Hamm, Stephen Fry, Tig Notaro and Nicole Beharie.

Charlotte Stoudt has replaced Kerry Ehrin as the showrunner for season three. Mimi Leder is the director.

"The Morning Show" is produced by Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)