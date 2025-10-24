Los Angeles [US], October 24 (ANI): There's great news for the fans of 'The Rainmaker' show.

As per Variety, the show has been renewed for a second season.

The update comes a few days after after the legal drama aired its Season 1 finale at the basic cabler.

Season 2 will be out in 2026.

The series hails from Lionsgate Television and Blumhouse Television and is based on the John Grisham novel of the same name. Per USA, the first nine episodes have averaged 1.3 million viewers across all platforms.

Announcing the new season, Val Boreland, president of entertainment at Versant, said, "The verdict is in -- 'The Rainmaker' is returning for season two on USA Network.Along with our brilliant showrunner Michael Seitzman and our partners at Lionsgate and Blumhouse, we're thrilled to build on the momentum and deliver another compelling chapter of this gripping legal drama for our viewers."

Milo Callaghan, John Slattery, Lana Parrilla, Madison Iseman, P.J. Byrne, Dan Fogler, Wade Briggs and Robyn Cara will be seen in the show.

The official logline states "Rudy Baylor (Callaghan), who is fresh out of law school, goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond (Slattery) as well as his law school girlfriend, Sarah (Iseman). Rudy, along with his boss, Bruiser (Parilla), and her disheveled paralegal, Deck (Byrne), uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client's son." (ANI)

